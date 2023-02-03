Mosaic providers.png
Buy Now

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nearing its third annual gala focused on mental health needs in the region, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and the St. Francis Foundation are drawing attention to the advances made with the funds raised during the events and more.

According to Megan Jennings, development director of the St. Francis Foundation, the hospital has used around $289,000 from the 2021 and 2022 galas to help procure mental health practitioners and telehealth options for regional school districts. This year’s gala, scheduled for Feb. 18, is to be hosted by Clarence and Chelli Green, and it, too, will focus on the vital importance of mental health needs in the region.

Madison Emery, LCSW.jpeg

Madison Emery

Licensed Clinical Social Worker
Dr. Richard Wadsworth, Psychiatrist.jpg

Dr. Richard Wadsworth

Psychiatrist 
Nathan Noakes LCSW.jpg

Nathan Noakes

Licensed Clinical Social Worker
Kristine Kramer PMHNP.jpg

Kristine Kramer

Pediatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner
0
0
0
0
0

Tags