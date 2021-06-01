CONCEPTION, Mo. — More than 130 registrants participated in the Conception Abbey 2021 Virtual Abbey Trails 5K Run/2-Mile Walk on May 1-7 to celebrate health and wellness, a release from the Abbey noted.
Runners and walkers alike were invited to participate from wherever they live, which spanned the continent. Some competed in the 5K run using a tracking app, while others walked or ran for fun. Participants were entered in raffles if they posted on social media to help encourage their friends to get out and be active.
“We were so happy to have so many participants since we’ve never held the event virtually before,” said Trish Wiederholt, event coordinator, in a statement. “What was most important through all of this was not who won, but that people were physically active and are caring for their overall well-being. We will look forward to hosting the event back on campus next year.”
The proceeds from Abbey Trails are used to promote healthy lifestyles among the monks and seminarians of Conception and in the surrounding communities.
Event results
- Madi Tritten was the overall winner in the women’s category, completing her run in 00:27:20.
- Brent Podliska, a seminarian at Conception Seminary College, was the overall winner in the men’s category, finishing his 5K run in 00:19:11.
- The age-group first-place winners in the women’s 5K run were: Sara Bax (20-29), Christi Schmidt (40-49) and Lisa Schwarte (50-59).
- The age-group first-place winners in the men’s 5K were: Xavier Schmidt (20-29), Rev. Paul Sheller (30-39), Greg Pargas (40-49) and Roberto Garcia (60-69).
- In the Corporate Challenge, Nodaway Valley Bank won the traveling trophy for most overall participants, and Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville won the trophy for fastest average time in the 5K run.
- Next year’s Abbey Trails 25th anniversary event is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, 2022.