MOUND CITY, Mo. — Great Northwest Missouri Winefest hosted more than 1,400 guests during the 13th annual event in Mound City’s North Griffith Park, according to a news release from event organizers.

The Winefest event serves as a fundraiser for Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation. The fundraiser allows the organization to continue its mission of providing free and confidential business consulting services to those wishing to start or grow a business in northwest Missouri.

