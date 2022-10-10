MOUND CITY, Mo. — Great Northwest Missouri Winefest hosted more than 1,400 guests during the 13th annual event in Mound City’s North Griffith Park, according to a news release from event organizers.
The Winefest event serves as a fundraiser for Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation. The fundraiser allows the organization to continue its mission of providing free and confidential business consulting services to those wishing to start or grow a business in northwest Missouri.
“The Winefest is not only a great fundraising event, but it’s also a chance to see small businesses get their products and talents out in front of people, which is what we are all about,” said Adam Summers, NWMEF Facilitator, in the release. “NWMEF has been a great resource for northwest Missouri and stood by the side of many entrepreneurs starting up their businesses.”
Seven northwest Missouri wineries participated in the Winefest this year, providing guests samplings of their wines, and more than 50 vendors were present selling their wares. Live music was performed during the day by Curtis Wayne Stroud, Phil Vandel, Tracy Huffman and Durango. The winner of the “Wine Basket” raffle, which included wines donated from the wineries and a gift card from Toad Hollar Bar & Grill, was Vera Gallagher.
For more information about NWMEF, visit nwmef.org.