Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An esteemed group of four Missourians will be inducted into the Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 at the Rieger Armory in Kirksville.

This year’s inductees are Maj. William Robertson, Lt. Col. James E. Rieger, Maj. Charles A. Gates and Lt. Col. James Schaffner.

