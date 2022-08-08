JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An esteemed group of four Missourians will be inducted into the Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 at the Rieger Armory in Kirksville.
This year’s inductees are Maj. William Robertson, Lt. Col. James E. Rieger, Maj. Charles A. Gates and Lt. Col. James Schaffner.
The hall of fame is seeking information on living relatives of this year’s three deceased inductees so they may be invited to the induction ceremony.
To provide information about the family of Maj. Robertson, Lt. Col. Rieger or Maj. Gates, please contact Jeremy P. Amick at jamick1@earthlink.net.
“What a great privilege it is to help share the stories of selfless service demonstrated by these fine Missourians,” said hall of fame Chairman John J. Sastry. “Each one comes from a unique background with their own set of military experiences, but all share one profound trait — they were committed to serving their fellow citizens as members of the Missouri National Guard.”
Maj. William Robertson, deceased, became known as the “Father of the Air National Guard” in Missouri, a press release stated. He served in the Army Air Service in World War I. After the war, he co-founded Robertson Aircraft Corporation in St. Louis and worked with Albert Bond Lambert to establish Lambert-St. Louis Field.
Robertson served as the first commanding officer of the 35th Division Air Service. In 1943, Robertson, along with St. Louis Mayor William Becker and eight others, was killed when a glider crashed at Lambert-St. Louis Field during a flight demonstration.
Lt. Col. James E. Rieger, deceased, helped establish and train a National Guard company in Kirksville. He first served under Gen. John J. Pershing in 1916 when deployed to the Laredo District of Texas during the Mexican Border Campaign. According to a press release, Rieger was later recognized as a hero in World War I after leading a charge to capture a critical hill during the Meuse-Argonne offensive, which earned him a Distinguished Service Medal and the nickname “Hero of the Argonne.” The armory in Kirksville was later named in Rieger’s honor.
Maj. Charles A. Gates, deceased, was inducted into federal service in April 1941 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and assigned to Headquarters and Service Troop, Tenth Cavalry.
A native of Kansas City, he attended Officer Candidate School at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and received his commission in October 1942. Lt. Gates was then assigned to the 761st Tank Battalion, an all-black unit, in December 1942 and was later promoted to battalion gunner officer.
He served in the European theater during four major campaigns and spent 183 consecutive days in combat, a news release noted.
From his experiences, Gates became the most decorated soldier in his unit, earning a Silver Star Medal and a Bronze Star, in addition to a Purple Heart for wounds received in combat.
In the years after the war, Gates returned to Kansas City, where he worked for the 242nd Combat Engineer Battalion of the Missouri National Guard. He was named commander of the battalion at the rank of major and retired.
Lt. Col. James Schaffner, a Jefferson City resident, was drafted into the U.S. Army in World War II. He later served as the director of procurement and as director of revenue under Gov. Warren Hearnes, according to a news release.
Following his induction and subsequent training at Camp Robinson, Schaffner was deployed to Okinawa as an enlisted soldier, where he fought under the 7th Infantry Division. He was twice wounded and earned two Purple Hearts during his service.
The Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame was formed by a group of Missouri veterans in 2020.