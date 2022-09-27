MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Extension has announced that during the inaugural year of Missouri’s Good Neighbor Week, reported good acts may lead to winning prizes.
According to a news release from the Extension, Missouri became the first state to designate an entire week celebrating neighbors when Gov. Mike Parson signed HB 1738 on July 1.
The week begins on National Good Neighbor Day, Sept. 28, and continues for six days.
In 1978, U.S. President Jimmy Carter designated National Good Neighbor Day (Sept. 28) as a day to raise public awareness that good neighbors help achieve human understanding and build strong, thriving communities.
University of Missouri Extension and The Hopeful Neighborhood Project are working together to energize the celebration of Missouri Good Neighbor Week (Sept. 28 – Oct. 4) this year
This year’s goal is to document 10,000 acts of neighboring in Missouri that week and to recognize the best neighbors in every Missouri county.
From Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, every person who reports an act of neighboring will be entered into a random drawing for prizes and receive a neighboring memento by mail. The best examples are eligible for county prizes and special statewide awards.
Further details about the challenge, ideas of how to neighbor, and links for reporting your acts of neighboring or nominating the top neighbor in your area can be found online at missourigoodneighborweek.com.