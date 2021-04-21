Missouri 4-H director Lupita Fabregas shines a light on the volunteers who make serving youth possible throughout the state.
According to a news release, thousands of volunteers in Missouri donate time and energy each year to make their communities a better place to live. Local 4-H volunteers will be among the millions across the country who are celebrated during the annual National Volunteer Week, April 18-24.
“Volunteers are the true heart and soul of the 4-H program,” says Lupita Fabregas, Missouri 4‑H State Director. “Without great volunteers working to support 4‑H members, we would not be able to reach the number of youth we serve in Nodaway County with the positive youth development experiences being delivered through 4-H.”
The majority of Missouri 4-H volunteers dedicate on average 100 hours each year to the 4-H program, the release noted.
In Nodaway County, volunteer time was valued at $59,840, according to Independent Sector, a national organization that calculates the value of volunteer service.
“I would like to thank all of the volunteers for all the of the hours they have spent helping Nodaway County youth learn new skills and valuable life lessons,” said Dana Auffert, Nodaway County youth program associate. “Your hard work has and continues to shape future leaders of our communities.”
Nodaway County 4-H volunteers serving during the 2020-2021 4-H year are: Michelle Allen, Jackie Baker, Matthew Baker, Jamie Busby, Kylee, Dougan, Marcee Dougan, James Downing, Karamaneh Downing, Kara Hauber, Nicki Honan, Charyti Jackson, Erin Jackson, Ralph Johnson, Thomas Linville, Rick McClellan, Danny Smith, Tracy Smith, Willis Spire, Becky Swinford, Tammy Thompson and Kelli Wilmes.
“These are just a few of the wonderful volunteers supporting the Nodaway County 4-H program, serving as role models for the youth of Nodaway County, and investing their time in the growth and development of future generations,” Auffert noted.