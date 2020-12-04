COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri 2021 is rolling out a new virtual program series that focuses on the programs and events happening in Missouri to commemorate the state’s 200th anniversary of statehood.
Leading up to the Aug. 10, 2021, anniversary day of statehood, Missouri 2021 is inviting the public to take part in live programming on Zoom at 11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month from now through July 2021. Each month will feature a different subject with guests from the more than 100 local, regional and statewide projects and events.
At this time, events are being planned in person, as well as virtual and hybrid formats depending upon the public’s safety during the pandemic.
“There are many exciting projects and events already being planned next year, along with new projects that will soon be announced,” said Michael Sweeney, coordinator of Missouri 2021. “It’s a wonderful way for Missourians to come together to showcase the vast geographic and cultural diversity of the state while celebrating the similarities that bring us together.”
A special prize give-away of Missouri bicentennial promotional items will be given out to persons who register for the free, virtual program. To register for Missouri 2021 Presents: First Tuesdays at 11 a.m. visit shsmo.org/events/2020/mo2021-presents-dec Registration is required.
The mission of Missouri 2021 is to promote a better understanding of Missouri and its regions, communities and people, both past and present. The Missouri Bicentennial provides opportunities for citizens to celebrate, explore, and share perspectives on the state’s rich history and culture. For more information on Missouri’s bicentennial, visit missouri2021.org.