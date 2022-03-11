MARYVILLE, Mo. — While the Maryville High School production of “Nooses Off” has run into some scheduling conflicts like snow days and student obligations, this year’s spring play is sure to put a smile on audiences faces during its run next week.
The farce by Don Zolidis is an homage to “Noises Off,” by Michael Frayn, only in the way it features a play within a play and a behind-the-scenes look at a production. Much of Frayn’s more adult version of the play is not included in Zolidis’ version.
This murder-mystery comedy features an amateur theater company’s production of a whodunit nearing its opening night but the actors and backstage creators find themselves rehearsing “Nine Little Indians” (an homage itself to Agatha Christie’s book “Ten Little Indians”) while dealing with romances and revenge.
Director Jacqui Conn said she wanted to do a farce because it’s been a while since the theater department has tackled one. The reversible set will show the audience what it’s like on stage for the actors being portrayed by Spoofhound actors and what happens behind the stage.
“It’s like a satire within a satire,” Conn said. “... So it’ll be kind of fun.”
Another interesting difference with this production is that the in-play director (not Conn), portrayed by MHS senior Allison Yarnell, will spend most of her time in the audience, directing the actors with the help of the in-play playwright Obo portrayed by Spoofhound actor Anea Krajkova. Others such as Sammy the stage manager, played by Kate Wright, will make appearances at various locations throughout the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing arts, which gives an added inclusive feel for audience members.
This Spoofhound production is not only rife with slapstick comedy it also features subtle and not-so-subtle interplay between the in-play actors.
Senior Emily Pearce portrays Jackie, who is playing Katherine the Butler in the amateur production, and finds herself bemused with the difficulties the production is experiencing.
“I feel like she’s super full of herself and she thinks she’s an amazing actor, when she’s really mediocre,” Pearce said. She tries to play Jackie as if she’s better than anyone else, while she’s playing this butler character.”
She thinks it’s a fun show, even if the writing leaves something to be desired.
“Some of the things (the playwright) says are odd, bizarre, which can be pretty funny,” she said. “There’s one part where they just mention, sharks and iguanas out of nowhere. … I think it’s really funny. I really like how it’s turning out.”
As her final production in high school, Pearce said she wants to make it a good performance, but she’s not too sad about it being her last show.
Pearce is excited about the production and really likes the set, which she feels will really bring it all together on opening night, and possibly all of her emotions.
Part of bringing all that set together is tech crew member B Offutt, who said, as a freshman, it’s her first time helping with the spring play and there is definitely a lot of set pieces and manipulations. She was involved in the winter musical, and said there were so many more pieces and changes for it, but she likes the play so far.
“During intermission we turn parts of the set around and the way its’s set up I have to like push down an entire wall,” Offutt said. “It’s fine. It’s safe.”
Junior Cassidy Kline plays Brenda who is portraying Virginia Watermoose in the play-within-a-play.
“Brenda’s just kind of ditzy,” Kline said. “She doesn’t really remember her lines. She gets really freaked out. She’s just really nervous. She has a nervous energy.”
Kline joked that she doesn’t really find it difficult to play her role and sometimes feels a kinship with the forgetful lines part, especially when not looking at her script the night before.
One of her favorite parts in the play involves a quick back-and-forth with junior Trent Townsend, where Kline whips out a Scottish accent while partaking in some quick head choreography.
“It’s gonna to be a fun show,” she said. “It seems confusing, but I think when people see it it’ll make more sense.”
Townsend, who portrays Marvin, as Wimple Von Habertstam, said his character Marvin is a bit of a newbie on the scene in the production within the production. The character has learned every actor’s lines and repeats them often at the same time, causing not only confusion but hilarity. When he’s not repeating them aloud, he can often be found mouthing the words in time with the actors.
“I enjoy the role a lot,” Townsend said.
He said his character’s nerves made him work harder and learn everyone’s lines and made him a kind of know-it-all in that respect.
“It definitely is kind of a confusing concept, when you hear about it, but whenever you watch it it’s obviously pretty funny,” Townsend said.
One of the difficulties he said is timing up what is going on backstage, on stage and backstage off stage, because it’s split.
“That makes it pretty difficult to line those things up because they play on some of each other,” Townsend said.
A play actor since sixth grade, but in musicals since second grade, Townsend said he’s had a long time to learn how to remember lines, but this play has tested that ability.
“I think it’s difficult,” he said. “I think it’s easier once we start running the show because then we get more involved in the character.”
Townsend said he could see himself continuing to use his line-learning skill in community theater in the future.
“Nooses Off” is set to open at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 and have shows at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 18, and 2 p.m. Saturday March 19, at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at the high school. Tickets cost $5 and are available online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/62407.