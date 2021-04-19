GUILFORD, Mo. — Two northwest Missouri seniors received MFA Foundation scholarships sponsored by MFA Agri Services in Guilford.
Jayme Kemper, a senior at South Nodaway High School, and Madeline Saunders, of King City High School each received scholarships valued at $2,000.
Kemper, daughter of Pete and Macia Kemper, plans to attend the University of Missouri – Kansas City.
Saunders, daughter of Tim and Jenny Saunders, plans to attend the University of Missouri – Columbia.
These scholarships are two of approximately 225 presented this year by the MFA Foundation to help students pursue studies and develop careers that enhance the future of rural America, according to a news release.
Scholarships are offered annually in areas where a participating MFA Agri Services Center, MFA Oil Company propane plant, MFA Oil Company bulk plant or other MFA agency is located. Recipients are selected by local committees.