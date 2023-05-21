ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo. — A memorial worship service is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 28 at the Walkup Grove Cemetery, Atchison County.
According to a news release, the worship is sponsored by St. Oswald’s-in-the-Field Episcopal Church, with Rev. Diane M. Jardine Bruce, bishop provisional of West Missouri, and Fr. Sidney Breese presiding at this service.
Walkup Grove, about 150 years old, still retains its natural beauty, according to a news release. It is nestled among a grove of hickory nut trees on top of a hill which falls to the west on a sharp decline to the Little Tarkio River. Travelers more than 100 years ago stopped at Mr. Walkup’s farm and asked for a place on his land to bury their child. This neighborhood cemetery is an ecumenical one with all denominations of religion buried there. At one time, the neighborhood supported Presbyterian, Methodist, Baptist and Episcopal churches. St. Oswald’s is now the only remaining church in this area.
The release notes that those in attendance should bring a lawn chair and enjoy the beauty and peace of a historical country cemetery.
Following the worship service, there will be a potluck dinner at St. Oswald’s. Please bring a dish for the meal. In case of inclement weather, worship will be held at St. Oswald’s.
Due to the Nodaway River Bridge being closed 1 mile west of State Highway 113, attendees are advised to travel west of Maryville via U.S. Highway 136 until State Route N, west of Burlington Junction. Take Route N south, 1 mile south of Highway 46 to 280th Street. Continue on that gravel road 1 mile to Walkup Grove Cemetery.