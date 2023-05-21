Walkup Grove

 SUBMITTED BY NANCY ZELIFF

ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo. — A memorial worship service is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 28 at the Walkup Grove Cemetery, Atchison County.

According to a news release, the worship is sponsored by St. Oswald’s-in-the-Field Episcopal Church, with Rev. Diane M. Jardine Bruce, bishop provisional of West Missouri, and Fr. Sidney Breese presiding at this service.

