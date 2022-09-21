MDC Fall book 2022

The Missouri Department of Conservation offers more fall hunting information in its fall guide available wherever hunting licenses are sold.

 MDC FALL BOOKLET COVER

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation wants deer hunters to know some key information for harvesting whitetails in Missouri this season.

Deer hunting opens Sept. 15 with the archery season, which runs through Nov. 11 and then again from Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023, according to a news release. The two firearms youth portions occur on Oct. 29 and 30 and Nov. 25-27. The firearms November portion runs Nov. 12-22. The antlerless portion runs Dec. 3-11. The alternative-methods portion runs Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags