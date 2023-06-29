MARYVILLE, Mo. — Waking up bright and early to go to summer school doesn’t sound like much fun, but on Monday, Jefferson students were very excited to wake up early.

Thanks to a partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation, the school and local former MDC official Ed Higdon, around 40 students took part in a fishing clinic just east of Maryville. 

IMG_7340.jpg
Jefferson students Collin Pedersen, 6, and Brock Giedd, 9 — who turned 10 the very next day — hold up two of the fish they caught during a Missouri Department of Conservation fishing clinic held Monday at a pond east of Maryville.
IMG_7375.jpg
Jefferson student Mya Moffat holds a fish caught by Ellie Spire, left, who later lightly and bravely touched the fish before Moffat tossed it back into the pond.
