Jefferson Elementary Principal and Summer School Director Caden Farnan and summer school teacher Shelly Deen along with student Mack Giedd work to prepare a fishing pole Monday at a fishing clinic held east of Maryville.
Jefferson students Collin Pedersen, 6, and Brock Giedd, 9 — who turned 10 the very next day — hold up two of the fish they caught during a Missouri Department of Conservation fishing clinic held Monday at a pond east of Maryville.
Jefferson student Melissa Sweet kisses a catfish, held by Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Kyle Dick. Sweet caught the fish during Monday’s MDC fishing clinic held at a pond just east of Maryville.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Waking up bright and early to go to summer school doesn’t sound like much fun, but on Monday, Jefferson students were very excited to wake up early.
Thanks to a partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation, the school and local former MDC official Ed Higdon, around 40 students took part in a fishing clinic just east of Maryville.
Nodaway County Conservation Agent Kris Smith told The Forum on Monday that the main goal of working with school districts in the summer is to intentionally reach children who may not have had an opportunity to experience fishing.
Last week, he and Atchison County Conservation Agent Kyle Dick held the same clinic at the same blue-green pond for students taking part in Maryville summer school.
“I think it’s really helpful doing it that way, just to give them that opportunity,” Smith said. “They’ve got everything they need here to learn how to cast, learn how to catch their first fish.”
The fish were definitely biting on Monday.
Young Ellie Spire, 5, caught two blue gill within a 30-minute period, with the help of her grandpa Charlie Bliley, who also drove the bus to Monday’s fishing extravaganza.
She caught her second fish with the help of Mya Moffat, 9, who hadn’t caught one of her own yet, but was enthusiastic about being outdoors.
“This is one of the best summer school days,” she said. “I like it.”
However, that was not the case for every student around the pond. Adilynn McQuinn,5, said she doesn’t much like fishing, but that she was glad to get outside.
Collin Pedersen, 6, told The Forum that he has caught a lot of little fish in his life (and at least one on Monday), though he made sure to mention that he had to throw them back.
Smith said that nearly everyone was catching something during Monday’s event. He said they host events at other locations throughout the county and region as well. Last week MDC Agent Dick took Mound City students out to Bilby Lake for just such a fishing clinic.
“That’s really what it’s all about for us, providing that opportunity for the kiddos to be exposed to it and learn and hopefully get ’em hooked on fishing,” Smith said. “That way they can really kind of learn how to enjoy it, but also understand the importance of following regulations, doing things the right way so that they can continue to use the resources as they get older and then when they have kids and grandkids.”