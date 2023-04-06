Nodaway Lake fishing

The Missouri Department of Conservation plans to host a free fishing day event from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 7 at Nodaway Lake. The educational event is designed to help people learn how to go fishing.

 BILL GRAHAM/MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation plans to host a free fishing event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 7, at Nodaway Lake north of Maryville.

According to a news release, instructors will help newcomers learn how to catch fish, and anglers with experience can celebrate the sport as spring arrives. MDC will provide all fishing equipment and bait.

