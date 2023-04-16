Conttontail Rabbit

Missourians may encounter a variety of newborn animals this spring, such as cottontail rabbits (pictured). The Missouri Department of Conservation encourages the public to leave wildlife alone as attempting to help them can do more harm than good.

 NOPPADOL PAOTHONG/DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION PHOTO

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As warmer weather encourages outdoor activities, Missourians are more likely to encounter a variety of newborn animals.

Young wildlife can pull on the heartstrings as they sometimes appear to be abandoned, but that’s rarely the case, the Missouri Department of Conservation warned in a news release. The release said that interfering with wildlife does more harm than good.

