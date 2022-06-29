MAITLAND, Mo. — The sixth annual Mayhem in Maitland hot rod show and fundraiser is set for Saturday, July 23, at the city park in Maitland from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event hosted by the Knuckle Draggerz Car Club will raise money for the Nodaway-Holt Head Start program in Maitland.
For the second year in a row there will also be a barbecue cookoff.
Registration for the car show will be from 8 to 11 a.m. and cost $10. The first 50 paid entries will receive a custom dash plaque and all registered vehicles will receive a ticket for prize drawings to be held at noon and 12:30 p.m. Another 50/50 drawing — with the winner receiving half the pot — will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tickets for the 50/50 drawing will be $1 or 10 for $5 and will be available until noon.
Awards for all classes will be handed out starting at 12:45.
The barbecue cookoff is $35 to enter. Teams may include up to five people and can be paid the morning of the event. Teams may also set up the night before if they want.
Teams can enter up to three meat categories. Registration sheets are available for mail or email beforehand, or at the event.
A panel of five judges will start at 10 a.m., then teams may sell or give away their products if they wish. The contest is only for bragging rights — no prizes.
Additionally, the event organizers said there is plenty of room for vendors. Vendor registration is $20. All vendors are welcome including flea and swap meet items. Vendors may pay the day of the event.
Food vendors offering cool treats, kettle corn, lemonade, hot dogs, and Kool Kats will be in attendance as well.
The event is free for attendees.
The annual event has raised thousands of dollars for multiple recipients, including the fire protection district, the city park and this year’s cause, Head Start.
Donations for Head Start will also be taken at the front desk.
More information is available on the event’s Facebook page or by calling Jodie Downs at 816-351-9007.