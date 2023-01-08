MARYVILLE, Mo. — “Who’s ready to chill with MYP this summer,” asked a post on the Maryville Young Players’ Facebook page.
MYP announced “Frozen Jr.” will be its production for this year’s summer program.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited access to our website and E-Editions
✓ Daily news delivered to your inbox
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|One Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Free access for current print subscribers
MARYVILLE, Mo. — “Who’s ready to chill with MYP this summer,” asked a post on the Maryville Young Players’ Facebook page.
MYP announced “Frozen Jr.” will be its production for this year’s summer program.
According to the post, registration opens on Wednesday, March 1.
The summer youth program accepts children in second through ninth grades.
From July 5 to 23, the group will put together a show from the bottom up including learning lines, songs, choreography, stage and technical crew work and so much more.
In years past, the summer program has seen hundreds of children take part in productions like “The Wizard of Oz,” “Lion King Jr.,” “Shrek The Musical,” and many more.
The program is led by the MYP Board of Directors: Camp Director Vanessa Parsons, Technical Director Tye Parsons, and directors Jill Baker, Christy Pearce and Erica Wheeler.
Follow the organization on social media for more updates.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.