MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville’s Boy Scout Troop 75 presented one of its members with the Eagle Scout Court of Honor last month. Oleg Fedoruk, a sophomore at Maryville High School, received his Eagle medal, patch and pins during a ceremony at the First United Methodist Church on Jan. 9, several months after the completion of his Eagle Scout project.

In June 2022, Fedoruk helped clean and repaint the Nodaway County Community Building near the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport with the help of several other Boy Scouts and Troop leaders.

02-09 Eagle Scout-3.jpg

Oleg Fedoruk and members of Boy Scout Troop 75 work on repainting the Nodaway County Community Building in June 2022.

 
02-09 Eagle Scout-4.jpg

For more from The Forum, please follow maryvilleforum.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags