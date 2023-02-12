This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Oleg Fedoruk, a sophomore at Maryville High School and member of Boy Scouts Troop 75, recently earned his Eagle Scouts Code of Honor. His Eagle Scouts project consisted of cleaning and repainting the Nodaway County Community Fair Building.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville’s Boy Scout Troop 75 presented one of its members with the Eagle Scout Court of Honor last month. Oleg Fedoruk, a sophomore at Maryville High School, received his Eagle medal, patch and pins during a ceremony at the First United Methodist Church on Jan. 9, several months after the completion of his Eagle Scout project.
In June 2022, Fedoruk helped clean and repaint the Nodaway County Community Building near the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport with the help of several other Boy Scouts and Troop leaders.
“The scouts use that building for campouts, other activities, and we went there a lot,” Fedoruk told The Forum. “The building from the outside looked terrible, it was all discolored and it looked bad. People were talking about painting it … someone was going to do it but then chose not to, so I was like, ‘You know what, why not?’ So I went in and did half of the building.”
Coordinating with the Nodaway County Community Building board, Fedoruk worked out an agreement that he would provide all the labor and the board would supply all the materials required.
Nick Sowards, chairman for the Community Building and Scoutmaster for Troop 75, also took Fedoruk to Sherwin-Williams to purchase materials, which was he able to purchase at cost because it would be used for an Eagle Scout project.
According to Sowards, the boys involved in the project did a chemical wash to remove residue, power washed and then painted the building.
Fedoruk said the process took him and 13 others two days to complete. The first day took about nine hours of power washing and cleaning, followed by about eight hours of painting on the second day. While Fedoruk and his crew only painted half of the building for his Eagle Scout project, he said the troop has intentions of painting the other half soon.
This project is one of the many requirements a Boy Scout must fulfill to reach the status of Eagle Scout, the highest honor in the organization which Fedoruk started working toward in 2018.
Other requirements include obtaining 21 merit badges — 13 that are required and eight that are optional and chosen by the scout. Scouts must also be in a troop for at least six months and serve in a position of responsibility within the troop, Venturing Crew, Sea Scout ship or Lone Scout. Examples of these roles include scribe, den chief or historian for the troop, a crew leader on Sea Scouts, or a leadership role in school, religious organization or elsewhere in the community as a Lone Scout. One must also attend a Scoutmasters conference.
As part of the project requirements, Fedoruk organized the personnel needed, obtained the proper materials and directed the completion of the project. He was able to complete the project with the help of funding from the Nodaway County Community Building board, according to the press release. Nodaway Valley Bank also contributed by providing the medal, patch and pins used during Fedoruk’s Court of Honor ceremony.
“He came up through the ranks and did everything in a timely manner,” Sowards said. “(He) took Scouting pretty to heart and even read the whole (guide) book.”
When Fedoruk completed all the requirements and was named an Eagle Scout, he said he felt a sense of relief. He originally joined as he believed it would be a good addition to his resume along with already enjoying camping and learning a variety of life skills.
“I don’t have to work as hard now, it’s more relaxed.” Fedoruk said. “Now, I can kind of do what I want.”