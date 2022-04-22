MARYVILLE, Mo. — It’s not every day that a person turns 104 years old; it’s cause for celebration and the city of Maryville pulled out all the stops, proclaiming today, Friday, April 22, 2022, as Lavelle Rickabaugh Day.
At noon, friends and family gathered at Rickabaugh’s home to visit and wish him well.
His son Phil Rickabaugh told The Forum that even though people are living longer, one of the things he’s most thankful for about his father is that his wit is fully intact.
“His quality of life is still good,” Phil said. “He’s still sharp as a tack.”
Lavelle brought smiles to all faces when he joked that 104 feels “about like 106.”
Maryville Mayor Tye Parsons read aloud to all those gathered a city proclamation recognizing Lavelle Rickabaugh Day.
According to that document, Lavelle was born April 22, 1918, to Franklin and Nina (Henson) Rickabaugh in Worth County. He was raised in a family of four children, Rex, Retha and WilmaJean.
On May 19, 1939, Lavelle married Dorothy Fakes and raised four sons and one daughter, who eventually provided 13 grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 11 step-great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
The youngest of those was on hand for the celebration: Tommy Rickabaugh, who turned 9 months old this week, according to his mother Jessica Rickabaugh.
In the proclamation, the city notes Lavelle’s interest in woodworking, tinkering in his shop and gardening. He has also been well-known for finding “treasures” and repurposing or repairing them.
Now he enjoys watching the birds and squirrels, telling stories, writing poems and visiting with his Nodaway County Senior Center friends.
So what’s Lavelle’s secret to long life?
“You may not think about it, but I’ve spent about a third of my life in bed,” he joked, cracking a cheeky grin.
But in all seriousness, he said treating other people how he wants to be treated has likely played a role in his longevity.
“Well, I guess, being me every day and not trying to be somebody else,” Lavelle said.
To wish Lavelle a happy birthday, cards may be sent to 315 W. Cooper St. Maryville, MO 64468.