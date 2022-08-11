MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation is asking community members to cast votes for Maryville to win a grant contest sponsored by pet product company PetSafe that funds dog park projects across the country.
Maryville was selected as one of 30 finalists in the Bark for Your Park grant contest. This year, PetSafe will award prizes totaling $125,000 to nine communities, the company said in a press release.
Finalists were chosen by a panel of PetSafe judges who scored each submission on the level of community enthusiasm and support for a dog park project along with the impact that a dog park project will have on the community. Participants entered to win funds for either a new park or to improve an existing dog park.
Following the contest voting period, four communities with the highest votes will receive $25,000 for the construction of a new park and five will be awarded $5,000 to enhance existing local dog parks.
Maryville is one of 20 finalists in the new park category.
The $25,000 grant would go toward helping to fund Sunrise Bark, the planned dog park that is set to take up residence in part of the existing Sunrise Park adjacent to Depot Street and across from the New Nodaway Humane Society. The plan for the park is to include a double-gate system that leads to a fenced-in area for smaller dogs and a second fenced-in area for larger dogs.
Many of the basics of the park’s equipment will be paid for through $75,000 in American Rescue Plan funds allocated by the Maryville City Council. Other infrastructure, aesthetic and equipment improvements would be paid for in part by the $25,000 grant from PetSafe if Maryville finishes in the top four of vote-getters.
Since introducing the program in 2011, PetSafe says it has awarded more than $1.65 million to support more than 80 off-leash dog parks in the U.S.