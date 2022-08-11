PetSafe site

Maryville Parks and Recreation is a finalist in the 2022 PetSafe contest for funding to help with the new park.

 SCREENSHOT

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation is asking community members to cast votes for Maryville to win a grant contest sponsored by pet product company PetSafe that funds dog park projects across the country.

Maryville was selected as one of 30 finalists in the Bark for Your Park grant contest. This year, PetSafe will award prizes totaling $125,000 to nine communities, the company said in a press release.

