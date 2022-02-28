MARYVILLE, Mo. — In front of a crowd of local health care workers, city of Maryville Mayor Pro Tem Tye Parsons and Nodaway County Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker each read from a joint proclamation Monday morning designating Feb. 28 to March 6 as Direct Care Worker Appreciation Week.
Working with city and county government officials, Amy Gessert, executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, thought it was important to recognize those community health care workers who have put themselves in the path of this virus in Maryville and all of Nodaway County.
“I know that this has been a really tough couple of years for everybody,” she said. “... I know there have been some of you who have sat by the beds of people that their bodies just weren’t strong enough to fight … We see you. I appreciate you. I appreciate everything that you guys do.”
Parsons and Walker shared the duty of reading the proclamation from the Nodaway County Courthouse steps.
“So on behalf of us, thank you very much from the bottom of our hearts,” Walker said to the health care workers in the audience. “We appreciate your service. God bless.”
Following the reading, friends and coworkers joined city and county leaders on the courthouse steps for a group photo. Gessert said for those health care workers interested, they could contact her office and she would provide them with a framed copy of the proclamation.
According to an email from Gessert, Roger’s Pharmacy is planning to surprise its staff with something different each day this week.
Local in-home health care provider Home Instead is doing something different each day for its employees during Direct Care Workers Appreciation Week. Each day the business is holding a drawing for gift cards for care givers. At both the Maryville and St. Joseph office locations, the business will host a Taco Tuesday event for care givers. Home Instead also plans to present awards for CAREGiver of the Month and CAREGiver of the Year this week.