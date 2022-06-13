MEXICO, Mo. — Miss Northwest 2022, Debrielle Patee-Merrill, will be participating in the 2022 Miss Missouri Competition this week in Mexico, Missouri. Patee-Merrill was crowned Miss Northwest during the competition held at Northwest Missouri State University on Jan. 29.
According to a news release, Patee-Merrill's platform is Buckle Up Phone Down. Buckle Up Phone Down is a statewide initiative throughout which individuals and organizations are encouraged to take two simple actions: 1) when riding in any vehicle in any seat, always buckle up; 2) if driving, put your phone down and even turn it off if you have to. She works alongside the Missouri Department of Transportation and local law enforcement agencies to promote this message far and wide.
Throughout pageant week, Patee-Merrill will compete against other local title holders in such categories as red carpet wear, social impact statement, interview and talent. For the talent portion Patee-Merrill will perform a lyrical dance to “Praying."
Patee-Merrill is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in accounting and a minor in geography. During her time at Northwest, Patee-Merrill was a leader across campus, a release noted. She cheered on the Bearcats to success as a Northwest Cheerleader and Bearcat Stepper. She is a proud Alpha Sigma Alpha alumna and served the campus as Student Body Treasurer and Vice-President. Patee-Merrill was recently accepted into the Northwest masters program and noted in a news release that she is thankful for the Miss Missouri scholarship program helping her to achieve her educational goals.
Patee-Merrill is a 2016 graduate of Maryville High School and is still active in supporting the Spoofhounds, choreographing for the MHS Dazzlers dance team and promoting roadway safety to the student body.
Patee-Merrill is the daughter of Jean and Dave Merrill, Maryville.
The Miss Missouri Competition is an official preliminary of the Miss America Competition. Founded in 1921, Miss America is an annual competition that is open to women from the United States between the ages of 17 to 26. Originating in 1921 as a “bathing beauty revue” the competition is now judged on the competitors’ talent performances and interviews. The Miss America Organization and its state and local organizations provide millions in scholarships towards higher education. This assistance is not just for the handful of women who become Miss America, but is available to the over 12,000 young women who compete in the local competitions as well.