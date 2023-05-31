MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library is planning to host its annual Summer Reading Program, for which registration begins June 1.
The program is an on-your-own, do-it-anywhere, reading program for library cardholders, according to a news release.
Participants in first through 12th grade read books of their choice and track how many days they read. Children taking part in the program before kindergarten and adults taking part in the adult portion will track how many books they read.
“We want people of all ages to enjoy reading and the fun of Summer Reading Program,” Elizabeth Argo, library youth services coordinator, said in a statement. “Kids who see their caregivers reading are sent a powerful message about the importance of books and learn that reading is fun, rather than something they have to do.”
Registration for all programs is available on the library’s website, maryvillepubliclibrary.lib.mo.us, or at the front desk. Both registration and logging begin June 1. The last date to log is July 31.
Prizes will be structured differently this year, in order to provide more encouragement throughout the summer.
For grades 1-12, readers will be awarded a prize for every 10 days of reading up to 50 days. There will be a maximum of five prizes for each child. Prizes must be claimed by Aug. 15. Prizes are sponsored through a gift from the Maryville Pride Lions.
A special event for SRP participants will be held June 24 at 11 a.m. when the Kansas City Zoomobile will be visiting the library. Seats for the Zoomobile are limited and registration is required, and will open June 1.
This year the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten participants will be asked to keep track of how many books they read between June 1 and July 31 of the year-round program. They will be given a prize for reading 25 books and 50 books that are only offered during the summer.
Need a library card? There are several options. All kids who live in a Nodaway County school district, ages birth through high school, can get a library card paid for by the Nodaway County Commission using ARPA funds. For a full access card, bring two items that show current address and a photo ID. Patrons living outside of Maryville city limits can obtain a full-access card for $68 or a 5-book limited-use card for $20. Nodaway County residents who are food stamp eligible can get a 5-book limited-use card paid for by the Friends of the Library. For more information, call 660-582-5281.