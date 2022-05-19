MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Host Lions held its annual spring awards dinner on May 12 at the Monroe Valley Event Center to recognize its members for their accomplishments throughout the previous year.
Jeff Von Behren and Karen Miller each received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award, which is the highest award members of Lions Club International may receive.
Miller also received the Dr. Harold Poynter award as the Host Lions Club Lion of the Year, which made her the first dual award recipient.
Also, longtime Lion Dr. Roland Tullberg was presented with a Presidential Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of his many years of service to the community through Lionism.