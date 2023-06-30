MARYVILLE, Mo. — This year’s Northwest Missouri Moon Festival committee is planning to knock Maryville’s socks off with some legendary musicians, starting with headliner The Marshall Tucker Band and Ned LeDoux, son of legendary musician Chris LeDoux, along with regional favorites like Steven Bankey & The Flatland Band, Dirt Road Addiction, the Dixie Cadillacs featuring John Marriott and The Busch Pilots.

6-29 Northwest Missouri Moon - Ned LeDoux.jpg

Ned LeDoux

This year’s committee put together a wish list of performers they could bring, and with the help of Tad Gordon, owner of The Hangar Entertainment Center, behind which the festival will be held, they were able to book them.

6-29 Northwest Missouri Moon - Steven Bankey & The Flatland Band.jpg

Steven Bankey & the Flatland Band
6-29 Northwest Missouri Moon - Dirt Road Addiction.jpg

Dirt Road Addiction
6-29 Northwest Missouri Moon - Dixie Cadillacs.jpg

Dixie Cadillacs

featuring John Marriott
6-29 Northwest Missouri Moon - Busch Pilots.jpg

Busch Pilots
