The Marshall Tucker Band is scheduled to headline this year’s Northwest Missouri Moon Festival on Saturday, Oct. 7, located at The Fields Paintball behind The Hangar Entertainment Center at 1602 S. Main St.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — This year’s Northwest Missouri Moon Festival committee is planning to knock Maryville’s socks off with some legendary musicians, starting with headliner The Marshall Tucker Band and Ned LeDoux, son of legendary musician Chris LeDoux, along with regional favorites like Steven Bankey & The Flatland Band, Dirt Road Addiction, the Dixie Cadillacs featuring John Marriott and The Busch Pilots.
This year’s committee put together a wish list of performers they could bring, and with the help of Tad Gordon, owner of The Hangar Entertainment Center, behind which the festival will be held, they were able to book them.
Longtime fans of The Marshall Tucker Band, Gordon and committee member Holly Kay Cronk just so happened to put them at the top of their separate lists. Gordon called the band’s agent and it was “all organic from that moment on.”
From there, Cronk said they wanted more acts to fill the stage and round out the daylong festival. They began seeking out other bands and just happened to find Ned LeDoux was available that day. Then the rest followed fairly simply.
Learning from last year’s event, the committee was happy with the 1,200 to 1,500 people who attended, but hope to draw more crowds this year and have started the marketing a bit earlier than last year.
“We raised a lot of money for some good causes,” Cronk said. “We learned that we could do it right.”
They hope to entice music fans from outside Maryville by offering up such a major name.
“Holly and I bounced this around a lot and we really believe firmly that we don’t want it to be like every other outdoor concert,” Gordon said. “... Everybody’s jumping up and down, having beers and a having a great time, and the sort of forgotten group is young families and older people who want to sit in a chair, right?”
This year’s show will offer fun for families. With a mind toward that, Gordon and the committee, which includes Johnny Marriott III, John McBride and Adam Marriott, decided to move the beer garden to the north side of The Hangar building to help keep vehicle and pedestrian traffic separate.
The committee also decided to allow free entrance for children 12 and younger. Inflatable bounce houses provided by A&M Amusements also will be free for children. Also on site will be ax throwing, food vendors, face painting and, of course, paintball.
“This is definitely in collaboration with David Baker, owner of The Fields Paintball,” Gordon said. “It wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for him.”
Gates will open at 9:30 a.m., rain or shine, at the concert site located at The Fields Paintball behind The Hangar Entertainment Center.
The committee is working on the perfect site for parking, which will be handled by another organization, Cronk said. She said they will likely charge a small fee for parking, but those funds will stay with that organization. The shuttle will be free.
A company called ConChairto, LLC, is set to provide chair rental for people who don’t want to bring in their own chairs. Cronk didn’t know the cost of chairs yet, but noted attendees who don’t want to carry their chairs in might find it useful to bring some cash.
The Northwest Missouri Moon Festival website and ticketing goes live on Monday, July 3. To purchase tickets, visit northwestmissourmoonfestival.com. According to a news release, general admission tickets will cost $30 ahead of the event. Limited premium seating area tickets will cost $50. General admission tickets at the gate will cost $40. Children age 12 and younger may enter free with an adult, Cronk said; however, they will need a ticket.
Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities
Recognizing that last year’s event needed more marketing, the committee has worked hard to get out information about the event and sponsorship opportunities much earlier this year. For those interested in sponsoring the event, Cronk said there are a number of packages available to help support bringing the show to the region.
With this year’s onstage talent came requirements for a much larger stage than last year, she said. With that also comes a digital background which will offer yet one more avenue of exposure for sponsors. Numerous other sponsorship options are also available at the event and on the website.
Marriott III said he will be on hand to help around the larger stage. With his background in music, he plans to volunteer a lot of the day working to make sure band transitions move smoothly.
“It’s just neat to see it make it to year two,” he said.
As a new tradition to open the festival, his father John Marriott, who wrote the song “Missouri Moon,” after which the festival is named, will be on hand Saturday to perform it with the Dixie Cadillacs.
“I spoke with those guys on Saturday night,” Marriott III said. “I talked to (Dennis) Dressler and (Harold) Nussbaum and they’re really excited about it.”
Cronk said she wants that to be a tradition every year.
“It’s kind of a big thing for me to have that open the festival,” she said.
Cronk also plans to spend the day working around the festival site and noted that they are on the lookout for some volunteers, for security and courtesy service to help people find seats and their way around the site.
She said when the website goes live, a link will provide a place for volunteers to sign up.