A few hobbies I like to do include fishing and golf. I tend to be a much better fisherman than golfer, nevertheless I enjoy both activities. I find it interesting that I can take either of these two hobbies and find all sorts of analogies within them about the Heavenly Father’s plan of salvation. As I thought about this, I wondered if it was the same way for others and activities they liked to do. I found that almost every individual that I talked to that had hobbies could, without much effort, make links to their activity and some sort of aspect of God’s plan.
I was now intrigued. A story from the Bible came to my mind. In Acts 2 we read the story of the miracle of the languages on the day of Pentecost. Individuals were filled with the spirit of the Lord and conversed with each other in their own tongues. Being bilingual myself, I understand how astounding this occurrence was. Another idea came to my mind though. Could a language that the Heavenly Father reaches us with individually be more than just spoken languages? Could God use our likes and interests as ways to “speak” to us? I am not really talented when it comes to music. However, when I hear the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square (known by most people as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir) sing “Come Thou Fount” or the “Hosanna Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah” I can’t help but feel the power of God. Artists see God in their paintings. Since God’s greatest desire is for us to live our lives according to his will, it seems plausible that he would use any and all means to reach us. The next time you are enjoying one of your favorite activities, pause for a moment and see if that activity can lead you to ponder God’s will for you in any way. You might be surprised to find that God has been speaking to you this entire time through something you thought just brought you enjoyment. It could be possible that that particular activity is so enjoyable to you because it is a way that God speaks to you.