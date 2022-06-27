MEXICO, Mo. — The final night of the Miss Missouri Scholarship Competition took place last week on the Missouri Military Academy’s campus. Shortly after the opening number, host Miss Missouri 2005 Stacie Cooley announced the top 11, which also included a People’s Choice award.
The People’s Choice award is voted on by fans of the organization who cast a vote on the website. Proceeds from the votes will go to the Miss America Scholarship Foundation. This year, the People’s Choice winner was Miss Southern Missouri Katie Farr of Jefferson City. She is the daughter of Bill and Rachel Farr.
The top 11 also included:
- Miss Northwest Debrielle Patee-Merrill of Maryville. She is the daughter of David and Jean Merrill.
- Miss Kansas City International Natalya Knoke of Liberty, Mo. She is the daughter of Tri and Janet Knoke.
- Miss Spirit of St. Louis Clare Marie Kuebler of Wildwood. She is the daughter of Bruce and Molly Kuebler.
- Miss Springfield Olivia Henson of Kansas City. She is the daughter of Anthony and Tricia Henson.
- Miss Branson Chelsea Arnold of Branson. She is the daughter of Paige Allison.
- Miss North Kansas City Holly Enowski of Eldon. She is the daughter of Lisa and Bob Enowski.
- Miss Central Missouri Kelly Hooper of Mexico. She is the granddaughter of Betty Earle.
- Miss Audrain Marissa Jarnagin of Independence. She is the daughter of Angi Harbord, Kyle Jarnagin, and Christy Jarnagin.
- Miss Northwest Counties Halie Hebron of O’Fallon. She is the daughter of Mark and Michele Hebron.
- Miss St. Charles County Bri Dinwiddie of Kansas City. She is the daughter of Latosha Dinwiddie-Jenkins and Willie Jenkins.
On Saturday, Kuebler was selected as Miss Missouri and will receive a $14,000 scholarship as well as a prize package that includes an official crown and walnut crown box, a feature article in LO Profile Magazine, a wardrobe courtesy of the Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization as well as The Royal We, Regalia and Natalie M., a fur jacket and photo cards from the Missouri Trapper’s Association and Fur Arts, Inc., fashion photography from Devine Studios, a talent consultation with Bill Wolfe of Kansas City, and a health and wellness package from area businesses like Merle Norman, Results Fitness, and the Mexico Area Family YMCA.