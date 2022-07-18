MARYVILLE, Mo. — Early last week several Special Olympics athletes gathered at Franklin Park for Unified Play - Bocce.
Unified Sports, according to Special Olympics Missouri’s website, is designed to bring together equal numbers of athletes with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team with others of similar skill levels.
According to local contact Shirley Heideman, the events are open to the public and anyone can come play. She said they’re still looking for community players to take part in the events.
In October a group of around 20-30 players are planning to attend state competition in Jefferson City.
They’re also still looking for transportation options, whether a charter bus with a bathroom or several vehicles. Heideman said if anyone can help they should email her at Shirley_h64@grm.net.