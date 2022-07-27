MARYVILLE, Mo. — A University of Missouri student from Guilford recently spent six weeks learning from Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville doctors Brian Spinks, D.O., and John Feuerbacher, M.D., as part of the Bryant Program funded through the Rural Scholars Program at the University of Missouri School of Medicine.
Meaghan McConkey, who just completed her first year at MU, recently spent a six-week rotation with the two doctors, one of whom she has known for most of her life. Growing up in Guilford, McConkey developed an appreciation for Feuerbacher as a knowledgeable physician — one her entire family trusted with its health care.
According to a news release, it was no surprise she chose him for her shadow experience.
Two weeks of her six-week rotation were spent in the emergency department of MMC-M. During the remaining four weeks, she learned the ins and outs of providing family medicine with Feuerbacher at Mosaic Family Care - Maryville.
While at school in Columbia, McConkey received the “big city” experience. Now, a news release notes, she has a strong desire to work in rural medicine, specifically in the northwest Missouri area where her family ties and connections are the strongest.
In northwest Missouri, McConkey hopes to have more opportunities to develop connections and build relationships in rural settings, just like those she witnessed between doctors and patients while working at Mosaic.
McConkey plans to return to the area during her third year of medical school. She expects to finish the year and complete all seven rotations at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.