Mosaic and McConkey

Dr. Brian Spinks, emergency department D.O. at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, is shown with Meaghan McConkey, who has spent a six-week rotation at the local hospital.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A University of Missouri student from Guilford recently spent six weeks learning from Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville doctors Brian Spinks, D.O., and John Feuerbacher, M.D., as part of the Bryant Program funded through the Rural Scholars Program at the University of Missouri School of Medicine.

Meaghan McConkey, who just completed her first year at MU, recently spent a six-week rotation with the two doctors, one of whom she has known for most of her life. Growing up in Guilford, McConkey developed an appreciation for Feuerbacher as a knowledgeable physician — one her entire family trusted with its health care.

