MARYVILLE, Mo. — In recognition of World Autism Day on Saturday, April 2, the Maryville McDonald’s will hold a fundraiser where a portion of proceeds will benefit Autism Speaks.
The organization is dedicated to promoting solutions across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan for the needs of individuals with autism and their families.
Ten percent of all proceeds from in-store, drive-thru, mobile orders or McDelivery orders on April 2 will benefit the organization.
Last year, McDonald’s owner Jim Wagy donated $10,000 to the organization from sales that day.