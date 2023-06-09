MARYVILLE, Mo. — Featured in this month’s edition of Missouri Conservationist, Maryville resident Dave Cochran knows a thing or two about fishing, and on Sunday he and his son caught the catfish of a lifetime.
Cochran told The Forum on Monday that he and his son Clint Cochran, of Platte City, were fishing in a bass tournament at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park when they pulled in what he described as a 50-to-60-pound flathead catfish.
“It’s a fish of a lifetime on a bass rod in a bass tournament,” he exclaimed, noting that he never would have expected it based on what he was using to fish. “It was probably about 20 minutes before we were getting ready to get off the lake too.”
Cochran was one of the very first people to fish the lake upon its construction, he said. He told The Forum that he and a friend called the city manager at the time every day to check if it was open to fishing. As soon as it was, they both took off work and went out to the lake. He expected there could be a monster of a fish out there in the depths of Mozingo because of how it was constructed. According to the Missouri Conservationist article, before the lake was built, fishery crews stocked ponds in the basin with bass, bluegills and channel catfish. The lake filled quickly with the heavy precipitation of 1993, and the fish population flourished.
“I’m usually out there all the time,” Cochran said. “I know what goes on.”
He still takes part in most, if not all, of the fishing tournaments that happen throughout the summer months at Mozingo. The next one, the N2IT Fishing Tournament, is scheduled for 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 25. It is a team format and launches out of the main ramp on Mozingo Lake. The field is limited to the first 50 teams.
All tournaments are open with the exception of the Fall Hibernation Classic. Participation in the October tournament weekend requires one to be registered for a minimum of four tournaments prior to the dates, according to Mozingo’s website.
For more on the tournament or to see a calendar of events, visit mozingolake.com.