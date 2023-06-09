MARYVILLE, Mo. — Featured in this month’s edition of Missouri Conservationist, Maryville resident Dave Cochran knows a thing or two about fishing, and on Sunday he and his son caught the catfish of a lifetime.

Cochran told The Forum on Monday that he and his son Clint Cochran, of Platte City, were fishing in a bass tournament at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park when they pulled in what he described as a 50-to-60-pound flathead catfish.

