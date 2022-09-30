MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway Chorale recently announced a new service initiative: providing singers to perform the national anthem for community organizations at area events.
The Nodaway Chorale Board of Trustees and musical leadership have recognized that some area organizations may wish to sing the “Star-Spangled Banner,” at events, but do not have the internal resources to do it.
Jim Rash, music and executive director of the Nodaway Chorale, said the group is excited to offer the new service.
“Over the past couple of years we have had a couple of inquiries, but through life experiences of our members we discovered there were other organizations out there that had the same need,” he told The Forum over the phone last week.
According to a news release, volunteer singers with the chorale have stepped forward to be a member of a team prepared to serve those organizations.
“We have 41 singers with us this fall, which is a little bit bigger, we’re growing back, and out of those 41, 29 said ‘We want to be involved,’” Rash said.
He explained that many members took part in a two-hour rehearsal to prepare all the different versions they will have available to perform when the time comes. A news release explained that the group can perform a cappella and even provide small or large ensembles of mixed-group, all-female or all-male singers, if required.
“They were excited about it,” Rash said. “So we have the flexibility there and one-by-one as we’re invited, we’ll find out who wants to sing this time.”
The first group was set to perform Saturday at Missouri’s Great Northwest Winefest at Griffith Park in Mound City, Rash said.
“We’re excited about it,” Rash said. “We think it’s a need we know is out there and we want to address it. Our primary goal is to offer this as a service to the citizens of our region.”
There will be no fee charged for the service; however, the chorale will accept donations in any amount to further its choral activities, noted a news release.
The chorale is a nonprofit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with singers from various communities in Nodaway County and a mission of setting in motion in the community an appreciation, appetite and affinity for choral music.