Nodaway Chorale
Buy Now

Nodaway Chorale members sing holiday tunes before and during the annual Maryville Christmas Parade last year, hosted by the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization. The group plans to kick off a new service initiative performing the national anthem at various events for area organizations.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway Chorale recently announced a new service initiative: providing singers to perform the national anthem for community organizations at area events.

The Nodaway Chorale Board of Trustees and musical leadership have recognized that some area organizations may wish to sing the “Star-Spangled Banner,” at events, but do not have the internal resources to do it.

0
0
0
0
0