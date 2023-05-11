This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Former Maryville resident Aaron Valentine is shown outside of Kool Kats in Maryville. The TikToking “foodpreneur” will be featured on the upcoming “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars,” set to air May 24 on FOX.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — When Aaron Valentine moved to Maryville in June 2021, he had every intention of attending Northwest Missouri State University for wildlife ecology in the fall. He’d been running his TikTok account for a few months at that point and had just returned from a cross country roadtrip after hitting 15,000 followers.
What he did not expect was dropping out the first day of classes when he reached 80,000 followers. Shortly after, he became part owner of local snow cone and drink shop Kool Kats. He took over marketing for the business and helped with day to day operations while continuing to grow his TikTok following, which today has more than 250,000 followers.
“I told him he really sucks for being the only person working in a snow cone stand and it was ridiculous I had to wait 10 minutes,” Valentine said about the first time he went through the Kool Kats drive-thru. “So we started chopping it up and the next night, I had dinner with him and the following day I started (working) there. I essentially told him I would help him market his business for free if he would just give me the opportunity to practice with his business.”
But what shocked him the most about his move to Maryville and his growing online following was the opportunity that landed in his lap in 2022 and premieres later this month — starring as one of 15 contestants on FOX’s newest competition show “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.”
According to FOX’s website, the show will put the 15 food and drink entrepreneurs through various challenges testing all aspects of running a food business, which includes creating food dishes, marketing their business and selling the products to customers. The challenges were created to test the contestants business skills and their drive for a chance to win $250,000.
After around six months of consistently posting snow cone videos on his platforms, Valentine said a casting director reached out to him in January 2022 about submitting an application for the show, which he said was the easiest part of the four month auditioning process.
“Between those four months, I was sending in new videos every week to them to kind of pitch the business,” Valentine said. “I was sending them legal documents and all kinds of other stuff. It was one of the most time consuming four months of my life to be able to get on this show.”
The videos Valentine sent to the casting directors pitched the video of wanting to franchise the Kool Kats and the snow cone trailer business along with the online personality Valentine had created.
The show took contestants to various locations including Napa Valley, California, and to beach locations for challenges that judged them on the food they cooked, marketing strategies, logos, communication skills and customer satisfaction, all with the help and direction of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
“He’s like your grandpa, your old grandpa who is stuck in the old fashion way who just yells at you, but it’s tough love,” Valentine said about his time working with Ramsay. “He loves you. He wants the best out of you and so he’s going to push you to your lowest point and find your breaking point. Ultimately, he’s realized that pushing people to their breaking point is what makes the greatest successes. If you learn how weak you are, you know how low you can go without giving up and that’s essentially what this show did to me.”
Valentine said the contestants came from various food industry backgrounds from food products, technology or food apps and has allowed him to network with all sorts of people and travel to some of the contestants’ cities to work on projects together.
“Now, I’m living in California with one of the guys that I met on the show because, ultimately, networking is what got me here,” Valentine said. “If I wouldn’t have started making those videos a couple years ago, I wouldn’t be in California, which has been my dream for years now.”
With the show’s production wrapped and as Valentine waits for the show to air later this month, he’s not wasting anytime taking advantage of the national spotlight cast on him and the business and has started working on merchandise and other products he can sell online as part of his business model, Snow Cone King.
“Kool Kats, you know, we’re confined to Maryville,” Valentine said. “We didn’t have anything to take advantage of the national stuff (with). So, I started developing a line of snow cone syrups that I’ll be launching with the show. I started a company called Snow Cone King, essentially turning my personality into more of a brand and taking myself out of it.”
Despite living in California now and working on launching his own business, Valentine has not put Kool Kats in his rearview mirror. Valentine still owns 50 percent of the store and helps with marketing and social media aspects as best he can. He also plans to sell his snow cone syrups and continue to grow Snow Cone King and his online following.
“Risk it,” Valentine said. “We’re young and we have nothing to lose. I think people get scared of what their peers or family might say but ultimately, if you have something you know you can go after, do it. We’re all going to die one day and I think it’s important that people, especially from small towns, realize their potential is a lot bigger than just Maryville, Missouri.”
“Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” premieres Wednesday, May 24 on FOX. The Snow Cone King syrup production wraps up at the end of the month and Valentine says he anticipates launching them on his website, snowconeking.com, shortly after the show airs.