MARYVILLE, Mo. — When Aaron Valentine moved to Maryville in June 2021, he had every intention of attending Northwest Missouri State University for wildlife ecology in the fall. He’d been running his TikTok account for a few months at that point and had just returned from a cross country roadtrip after hitting 15,000 followers.

What he did not expect was dropping out the first day of classes when he reached 80,000 followers. Shortly after, he became part owner of local snow cone and drink shop Kool Kats. He took over marketing for the business and helped with day to day operations while continuing to grow his TikTok following, which today has more than 250,000 followers.

Former Maryville resident Aaron Valentine is shown with Kool Kats partner Dave Ackman before heading to California to be a contestant on “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.”
Aaron Valentine holds syrups used in making snow cones at Kool Kats.
Former Maryville resident Aaron Valentine, a TikToking “foodpreneur” will be featured on the upcoming “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars,” set to air May 24 on FOX.

 

