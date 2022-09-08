Fillmore Fall Festival set for Sept. 24
FILLMORE, Mo. — Hosted by the Fillmore Community Betterment organization, this year’s Fillmore Fall Festival is scheduled to bring music, food, free kids activities and more to attendees.
According to an event flyer, the event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, will be held at the old school grounds from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Available throughout the day will be free kids activities, a 50-50 raffle, a petting zoo, a balloon artist, face painting, a pie eating contest, beer garden and vendor shopping. A cornhole tournament will begin at 2 p.m. with a $40 entry fee per pair. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third teams.
Entertainment will be provided throughout the event. Scheduled to perform are Grady Rivers & The Rusty River Band featuring Jerry Forney, Phil Forney, Jay Cacek and Linda Adwell; Ben and Laura Johnson; and Kristin Hamilton with Lucy Gray.
An outdoor church service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Maryville girls golf to host first Pink Out match
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville girls golf team is joining with the Tarkio girls golf team for its first Pink Out match, raising funds for the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Oncology Department.
Scheduled at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park golf course, the team asks people to help them “Fill the Cart” with items to donate to the oncology department.
According to a social media post, items can be anything from snacks, drinks, blankets and hats to gas/gift cards to help with ongoing expenses during treatments. The team will also be collecting handwritten notes of encouragement.
Shirts will be on sale from which 15 percent of the sales will go to the team’s cause.
Community Blood Center to hold drive
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Community Blood Center will hold a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 26, and Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the First Baptist Church, 121 E. Jenkins St.
According to a news release, this month’s blood drive is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 26 and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 27.
The blood center encourages donors to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using group code: BL.
