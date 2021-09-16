Library to sell used books
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library will host a used book sale in the library’s basement.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 22-24 and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Books will be $5 per sack on Saturday. On Monday, Sept. 27, books left over from the sale will be free.
Young adult and children’s books, DVDs, books on CD, and adult fiction and nonfiction will be available for purchase at the sale. For more information, call 660-582-5281.
BJ Legion Auxiliary to host fundraiser
BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The Burlington Junction Legion Auxiliary will host a fundraiser featuring tenderloin sandwiches, potato wedges and dessert from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at the Burlington Junction Legion Hall. The cost is $10 for adults. Kids age 5 and younger are free.
Parnell Methodist Church to host fish, chicken fry
PARNELL, Mo. — The Parnell United Methodist Church will host a fish and chicken fry from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19. Baked potatoes, coleslaw, rolls and more also will be served. Takeout meals will be available through the serving line. There will be a freewill offering at the event.
Maryville Parks & Recreation to host Paint & Sip
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Rec will host a fall-themed paint and sip event at Backyard Vine and Wine. The cost is $15 per person. To sign up, visit the Maryville Community Center, go to https://www.maryvilleparks.org/, or call 660-562-2923.
Rustic nights event at community building
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The fourth annual Rust Under the Stars is set to be from 4 p.m. to midnight on Sept. 24 and from 9 a.m. to midnight on Sept. 25 at the Nodaway County Community Building.
Musical entertainment will be provided by CWS, Phil Vandel, John D. Neal and Hatch. Antiques and refurbished and handmade items from a variety of vendors will be available for purchase. Patrons may participate in games, grab dinner from food trucks and more. A 50/50 raffle, silent auction and quilt raffle also will be available at the event. Admission is $5. Kids age 5 and younger enter free. All proceeds go to Camp Quality NWMO.
Life Chain set for Oct. 3
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A prayer chain of pro-lifers, Life Chain, will form from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 on the east side of Main Street between First and Sixth streets in Maryville.
Signs will be available for pickup in front of the courthouse from 1:45 to 2 p.m.
The event is for all ages. It will commence regardless of weather. Water, lawn chairs, umbrellas and strollers are welcome.
Life Chain is an hourlong peaceful witness of pro-life Americans praying for an end to abortion. For more information, call 660-652-3799 or visit www.lifechain.net.