Chamber opens Grinch nominations
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Chamber of Commerce may have passed the parade to Winter Wonderland over to Downtown Maryville, but still plans to handle the nomination and vote for Grinch Marshal.
“COVID-19 has been hard on our business community, and that includes our nonprofit organizations, so we are excited to highlight nonprofit organizations this holiday season,” the weekly chamber update noted.
Nominees must be a volunteer or representative of a nonprofit organization. Nominations should be submitted to the chamber by email, walk in or fax at 660-582-3071, and will be accepted until the end of business Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Voting will begin on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Historical society to host virtual suffrage discussion
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Historical Society plans to host a virtual talk about local suffrage organizations, prominent speakers who have visited the area and more.
Elyssa Ford, associate professor of history at Northwest Missouri State University, will speak from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2. According to a news release, she will include information about local suffrage organizations, prominent speakers who visited the area and Alma Nash and the Missouri Ladies Military Band.
To watch the event live facebook.com/nodawayhistorical/. For more information, contact the NCHS at 660-582-8176. Donations are always welcomed and accepted, the release noted. To donate mail checks to NCHS, P.O. Box 324, Maryville, MO 64468.
Nodaway County HHW collection site to reopen
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments has announced that the Nodaway County household hazardous waste collection site is set to reopen from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 7.
This will be the last HHW Collection at this site until spring.
The site is located at the Nodaway County Maintenance Barn, 1516 E. Halsey St. Residents of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties are welcome to participate (ID required), according to a council news release.
There is no fee to drop off; it is free for residents only. No commercial or business waste will be accepted. Examples of HHW include: household chemicals, fertilizers, pesticides, brake fluid, transmission fluid, household waxes, Ni-cad, lithium and lead acid batteries. No latex paint will be accepted because it can be dried out and put into the trash.
More information is available online at nwmorcog.org.
Group collects shoes to raise funds for Kenya
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Mwandani International, a nonprofit organization based in St. Joseph, is conducting a shoe drive to raise funds for its programs in Kenya and is offering two drop-off locations located in Maryville.
Local resident George Kegode launched the nonprofit organization in 2018 dedicated to improving rural livelihoods in Kenya through the adoption of innovative and sustainable farming practices that increase crop production and enhance crop value.
Kegode told The Forum last week that the organization will earn funds based on the total weight of the shoes collected because Funds2Orgs, a Florida-based social enterprise, will purchase the donated footwear.
“We are excited about our shoe drive,” Kegode, president and executive director of Mwandani International said. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate and help those less fortunate become self-sufficient.”
According to a news release, anyone may donate gently worn, used or new shoes by tying them together or placing them in a plastic bag and dropping them off at the following Maryville locations: First Baptist Church, 121 E. Jenkins St. and 707 Windsor Ave.
For more information or to arrange for shoe pickup call Kegode at 660-541-1500.
Traveling art exhibition seeks Bicentennial art
Missouri Art Now, a juried, traveling art exhibition plans to feature 60 works from artists throughout the State of Missouri in celebration of the Missouri Bicentennial and is seeking submissions.
Missouri Art Now is open to both 2D and 3D artists who currently reside in Missouri. The deadline to submit art is Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The artwork will be presented at five different venues throughout 2021: The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau; The State Historical Society of Missouri in Columbia; Post Art Library and Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin; Hannibal Arts Council in Hannibal; and the Albrecht-Kemper Museum in St. Joseph.
Details about the call for entry may be found online at http://bit.ly/MissouriArtNow2021.