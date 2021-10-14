Northwest invites families for trick-or-treating in residence halls
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Area children and their families are invited to trick-or-treat in Northwest Missouri State University residence halls from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
According to a news release, families should begin at Hudson and Perrin Halls, located on University Drive just north of the campus’ main entrance on Fourth Street, or The Station, located on Northwest Drive adjacent to the high-rise residence halls, to receive maps and listings of participating residential rooms.
The event is a long-standing Northwest tradition, sponsored by Northwest’s Residence Hall Association. All participants must follow Northwest’s COVID-19 mitigation measures, which include wearing face coverings indoors.
“This event has been a great partnership between Northwest and the city for years,” said Michael Miller, the assistant director of Residential Life. “It provides a safe place for children to trick-or-treat and gives on-campus students a chance to engage and be involved with our local community.”
For more information, contact Miller at 660-562-1019 or mmiller@nwmissouri.edu.
St. Joe Gun & Knife Show returns to Civic Arena
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The St. Joseph Gun & Knife Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Civic Arena.
There will be over 250 tables of guns and ammunition. “The Mushroom King” also will appear and provide tips on hunting mushrooms.
Two-day admission is $13 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-12. On Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m., military personnel and veterans can receive half-price admission. Coupons for $1 off admission are available at Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, Brothers Arms, Bull’s Eye Trading and www.stjoegunshow.com.
For more information, contact Kevin Hummer at 816-387-7502 or kevinh@rjpromotions.com.
Haunted house fundraiser, toy drive returns
GRAVITY, Iowa — A.B.A.T.E. District 11 will host its third annual charity fundraiser and toy drive from 7-11 p.m. on Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30 at 310 Main St. in Gravity, Iowa.
To enter, patrons must bring a new unwrapped toy or donate money.
Food will be provided by Nitro’s Mancave, and there will be a freewill donation. C&J Concessions will sell cotton candy at the event.
On Oct. 22 and 29, R&R Karaoke and DJ will be on site. The business will give away a drum set on Oct. 22. To register a child age 14 or under for the drawing, visit https://bit.ly/RRdrumset.
For more information about the haunted house, call 641-418-0004.