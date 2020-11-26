Candlelight service set for Dec. 8 in Skidmore
SKIDMORE, Mo. — Even though the execution of Lisa Montgomery has been postponed, community members still plan to hold a candlelight service in support of Becky Harper and the family of Bobbi Jo Stinnett at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at the uptown park where the memorial to Stinnett is placed.
According to an email from one of the event planners, the purpose of the service is to support and uplift Harper and her family, to “hopefully bolster their strength with the knowledge of the support and love from the hearts of others.”
For the safety of everyone, planners ask that masks be worn and social distancing observed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the short service, hot cocoa and cookies will be served at the Newton Hall community building.
Toys 4 Tots drive heads into final 2 weeks
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Today’s Civic Women’s Toys 4 Tots drive is headed into the final two weeks and the local nonprofit group is hoping for a last minute push to provide Christmas gifts for children in Nodaway County.
So far, the organization has 84 children to provide toys for, according to Catrina Pelton, TCW Toys 4 Tots chairman.
“We are wanting to remind parents that they have only until Monday, Nov. 30 to turn in applications for gifts, after which donations will be collected and distributed.
Checks may be mailed to Toys for Tots P.O. Box 104, Maryville, MO 64468. Pelton said anyone looking to donate and in need of more information may call her at 660-973-8402.
Barrels, donation jars and drop off locations are at the following Maryville businesses.
Ace Hardware, Bank Midwest, Casey’s (all locations), Citizens Bank & Trust, Dollar General, El Maguey, Hy-Vee Kitchen, Hy-Vee Gas, The Maryville Forum, Meyer Auto, Nodaway News Leader, Nodaway Valley Bank, Rogers Pharmacy, Nodaway County Senior Center and Wells Bank.
Foundation to host fourth Giving Tuesday event
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The St. Francis Foundation has announced details for its fourth annual Giving Tuesday event in partnership with A&G Restaurant’s Souper Bonanza.
Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that encourages philanthropy and celebrates generosity worldwide, according to a foundation news release. Occurring this on Tuesday, Dec. 1, the event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at A&G. For each Souper Bonanza meal purchased that day, $17 will be donated to support the St. Francis Foundation.
This year patrons may participate by dining in, carrying out or through contact-free delivery.
“The health and safety of our community is our top priority,” said Megan Jennings, St. Francis Foundation director of development. “We are grateful to have so many volunteers come to us and offer to help us execute this event safely.”
Those interested in contact-free delivery may place an order online at the foundation website: https://bit.ly/StFrancisFoundationGivingTuesday. The 2020 event sponsors are as follows: A&G Restaurant, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Auxilliary, Jim and Beverly Blackford, Nate and Andrea Blackford, Roger and Stacy Bundridge, Terry and Susan Ecker, Darren and Shantel Farnan, Ed and Katy Gumm, Dr. Pat and Teri Harr, Jim and Teresa Jacoby, JR and Sarah Kurz, Adam and Brooke McAtee, Brock and Karen Pfost, Gary and Judy Sherlock, Kay and Norman Wilson, John and Susan Yancey, and Rex and Peggy Younger.