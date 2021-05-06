Young at Heart offers help with Medicare costs
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Young at Heart Resources is offering help for seniors to see if they qualify for assistance with Medicare costs.
According to an email from the local nonprofit Area Agency on Aging, staff members will help seniors find out if they qualify and also file an application for assistance.
For more information call 888-844-5626 or 660-240-9400.
Kids Block Party scheduled for May 27
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce has announced it will bring back the Kids Block Party.
Typically an annual event kicking off summer for local children, the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
This year’s event is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27 at Fourth and Buchanan streets. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to host a booth with activities or games geared toward children age 5 to 12 years old. Inflatables will be provided by A&M Amusements, snow cones from Snowies and games will be available for children.
According to an email from the chamber, hosting a booth is free to all chamber members and provides a unique opportunity to introduce a business or organization to parents across the community.
Registration is required. To do so, visit: bit.ly/KidsBlockRegistration.
Nodaway County near top of Missouri counties in vaccinations
MARYVILLE, Mo. — With 33.5 percent of the county’s population having initiated a vaccine, Nodaway County ranks 11th among the state’s 114 counties in terms of that proportion.
According to the state’s online vaccination dashboard at covidvaccine.mo.gov/data, 6,115 people in Nodaway County have been fully vaccinated, or about 27.7 percent of the county’s population.
As of May 3, the most recent public data available at the time of publication, the health department has reported 2,311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 381 probable cases, for a total of 2,692. Of those, 2,664 have been released from isolation. There are 5 active cases. None are currently hospitalized, and 169 have been hospitalized overall. Twenty-three have died.