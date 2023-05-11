Mosaic Life Care to host Mental Health Awareness Fun Fest on June 3
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Life Care plans to host a free Mental Health Awareness Fun Fest on June 3 at The Hangar, 1602 S. Main St.
The free event will feature bounce houses, a foam party, snow cones, movies, mental health resource booths, speakers, axe throwing, food trucks and yoga.
The event’s featured speaker will be Richard Wadsworth, D.O., psychiatrist, author and creator. For more information on Wadsworth, find him on social media @doctorwadsworth.
MU Extension offers free self-management classes
MARYVILLE, Mo. — MU Extension plans to offer via Zoom, it’s class: Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain.
Starting June 14 and running through Aug. 2, the program consists of six 2.5-hourlong classes that will be held from 9:30 a.m to noon on Wednesdays. The free course will not be held on July 5 due to the national holiday.
Each participant will receive the “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions” book and a relaxation CD, according to a news release.
Debbie Bennett, Sara Bridgewater and Denise Sullivan, nutrition and health education specialist for MU Extension will co-teach the class.
Classes are open to anyone who deals with chronic pain or is a caregiver for someone with chronic pain. To register or for more information, call Bennett at 660-582-8101.
A separate, free Healthy Living workshop is being offered on the same dates from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Free class materials will be sent to participants after registration. To register, call 573-540-1100.
Blood drive to be held
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Community Blood Center plans to hold a two-day blood drive on Monday, May 15 and Tuesday, May 16 at the First Baptist Church gymnasium, 121 E. Jenkins St.
According to a news release, the CBC is the primary provider of blood and blood components to 70-plus hospitals and medical centers in the greater Kansas City region..
Maryville donors may donate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, May 15, or from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using Group Code: BL.
