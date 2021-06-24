Elmo Fourth of July celebration set for Saturday
ELMO, Mo. — The city of Elmo’s 71st Fourth of July Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at the Elmo Park.
Sponsored by the Elmo Betterment Club, the event will feature numerous activities throughout the day including a 5K Run/Walk starting at 7 a.m., a pancake breakfast, kids inflatables, Bingo at the park shelter, a bag toss tournament, vendor booths, a parade and a greased pig contest and entertainment from Outlaw Creek Band.
For more information, visit Elmo’s 4th of July Celebration page on Facebook.
Memory Rider’s Café to meet June 25
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Life Care Hospice and the Alzheimer’s Association will host its Memory Rider’s Café at United Methodist Church in Maryville on June 25.
Memory Rider’s Café is the fourth Friday of each month, with events scheduled through October.
It is a public, come-and-go event that will last from 10 to 11:15 a.m. No reservations are necessary.
Memory Rider’s Café provides an opportunity for care partners and individuals with memory loss to engage with and support others who have similar experiences.
For more information, call 816-676-8706.
MPR to host couples yard games
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation will host an afternoon of yard games for couples at Sunrise Park, starting at 3 p.m. on June 26.
Couples will compete in a bracket for each game. Each game’s winner will receive a grand prize.
Maryville’s Independence Day event set for July 3
The city of Maryville’s July Fourth celebration is set for July 3 at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, with fireworks to start at dusk.
The display will be the largest in the city’s history, with $25,000 of fireworks purchased from Premier Pyrotechnics — an increase of about $10,000 over previous years, according to city records.
Event nets 296 waste tires
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Regional Solid Waste Management District and Bolder Industries hosted a free tire collection for Maryville citizens.
More than 35 residents brought 296 waste tires.
Bolder Industries, produces a sustainable alternative to traditional carbon black. The facility processes 1 to 2 million tires per year to produce steel, oil, carbon and crumb rubber. Only a few processors in the state convert scrap tires into value products. Maryville Carbon Solutions noted in a release that it is the only environment-friendly, net energy positive facility in the state.
Bolder Industries will continue to accept tires by appointment for a fee of $75 per ton, which is approximately $1 per tire.
For more information, contact Bolder Industries at 660-562-2030, extension 404, or Robin Davidson at 660-582-5121, extension 4.