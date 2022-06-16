Historical society to offer free program
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Historical Society will hold a free event about historic places at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the NCHS museum.
At the event, Stephanie Patterson, Maryville Public Library director, will discuss the history of the library in Maryville and the nomination process for the National Register of Historic Places.
For more information, call 660-582-8176.
Concert in the park set for Saturday
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation will host Ashley Barron at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at Donaldson Westside Park as part of its Concerts in the Park series.
Ashley Barron is a country music artist with a single that has hit the top 50 country singles.
Her style is influenced by country greats such as Johnny Cash and modern stars like Miranda Lambert.
The event will also feature various food and drink vendors, including Groovy’s Grub, Backyard Vine & Wine, Cinnfull Gourmet Cinnamon Rolls, Black Pony Brewing Company and Kool Kats.