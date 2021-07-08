Humane society offers half-price adoptions
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The New Nodaway Humane Society is offering half-off all adoptions throughout July as part of its Home 4 the Holidays event.
The price includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip and more.
Costs are $40 for kittens, $30 for cats and $40 for dogs. This offer excludes puppies under 6 months old and specialty breeds.
Every Saturday in the month of July, all adoptions will be $20.
To receive this discount, adopters must have an approved application.
This offer ends on July 31.
Summer Reading Program ends July 31
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program will come to a close July 31 with a party in the library basement.
“We hope kids will come to the party on the last day of Summer Reading Program to play games, get all logging caught up, pick up prizes and vouchers, enjoy refreshments, and complete the final, optional survey,” said Elizabeth Argo, Maryville Public Library youth services coordinator.
Parents may scan the QR code or call the library at 660-582-5281 to register for the party and choose their time slot.
According to an email from Argo, participants will be able to play family games like giant Jenga, cornhole, ring toss and Nerf. Prizes and vouchers for those who reached their goal will be available at the party for pick up. Children heading into first through sixth grades who took the Beginning Summer Reading Program Survey may also take the final survey and pick up their choice of food coupon for treats at local restaurants.
Before the party, July still has several activities available including weekly Infant/Toddler Storytime and Preschool Storytime. A Preschool Storytime is set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 15. On July 20, children entering prekindergarten through fourth grade are invited to LEGO Club at 5:30 p.m. Build and Learn which features early coding, robotics, circuitry and building materials, is available for kids entering fourth grade through eighth grade.