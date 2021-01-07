GRM accepting applications for youth trip to Washington D.C.
PRINCETON, Mo. — GRM Networks has announced it will sponsor two high school juniors on an all-expense paid trip to the 2021 Foundation for Rural Service Youth Tour set for June 5-June 9 in Washington, D.C.
According to a news release, youth representing GRM will join other students representing rural telecommunication providers from across the country to learn about legislative and government processes and the importance of quality broadband connections.
Youths also will tour famous historical sites, monuments and meet with representatives from the Federal Communications Commission as well as staff and members of Congress from their districts.
Students whose parents or legal guardians are members of GRM Networks may apply. For more information or an application visit grm.net/about-us/youthtour. Applications are due not later than March 5 and may be submitted by email to Amy Davison at amy@grm.net or by mail to Amy Davison, GRM Networks, 1001 Kentucky St. Princeton, MO 64673.
Walk With Ease class set at community center
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Walk With Ease, a six-week walking program created by the Arthritis Foundation, will be offered for free at the Maryville Community Center starting Monday, Jan. 25.
According to a news release from MU Extension, arthritis is a serious health crisis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 1 in 4 (or 54.4 million) adults in the United States have some form or arthritis.
In the class, Debbie Bennett, Extension Nutrition and Health Education specialist will show participants how to safely make physical activity a part of their daily lives. The program is designed to provide pain relief to arthritis sufferers, but is open to anyone who wants to be more physically active.
“It’s more important than ever — during the COVID-19 pandemic and during the winter — to stay physically active to maintain physical and mental health,” Bennett said.
The class will meet in person with physical distancing and other safety measures in place at 11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and will conclude on March 5.
For more information or to register, contact Bennett at 660-744-6231 or bennettdl@missouri.edu. Interested participants may register online at bit.ly/WalkwithEase. Each participant will receive a free walking guidebook.
Missouri State Fair ag scholarship deadline nears
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Fair and Youth in Agriculture Committee have been accepting applications for scholarships and the deadline is approaching.
The deadline to apply for Youth in Agriculture scholarships is Monday, Feb. 1. The scholarships are for Missouri high school seniors graduating in 2021. The application form may be found online at mostatefair.com.
According to a news release, applicants must be high school seniors and active members of Missouri 4-H or FFA, and have participated at least once as a 4-H or FFA exhibitor at the Missouri State Fair. Selected students must enroll (fall and/or spring semester immediately following graduation from high school) in an accredited community college, college or university in the state of Missouri. Applicants are not required to pursue a degree in agriculture, however, a five point bonus will be given to applicants pursuing a degree in agriculture during the selection process.
Missouri State Fair scholarships are funded through the generosity of Youth in Agriculture sponsors, hometown supporters and buyers of the livestock sold during the annual Sale of Champions. For more information visit mostatefair.com.