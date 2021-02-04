First Christian Church sets drive-thru chili supper
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The First Christian Church has scheduled a drive-thru Red Door Chili Supper for Sunday, Feb. 21 at the church, 201 W. Third St.
From 5 to 7 p.m. people may drive-thru to pick up a meal that includes chili, soups and cookies.
The church plans to donate funds from this year’s event to the North Star Advocacy Center, which served 275 victims of domestic violence and sexual assault last year, according to the chili supper flyer.
Suggested donation for an adult meal is $6. For children age 6 or younger, the suggested donation is $3.
Northwest Student Senate to hold blood drive Feb. 10
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Student Senate plans to hold a blood drive Feb. 10-11 in cooperation with the Community Blood Center.
Northwest students, employees and community members are invited to donate blood between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the Tower View Room on the third floor of the J.W. Jones Student Union. Interested participants should use the group code: CZ to reserve an appointment at savealifenow.org/group.
“Giving blood has long been an important, necessary service to aid those in need,” Joseph Etheridge, a Student Senate junior class representative and civic service chair, said. “This is true even more so today because the Community Blood Center is experiencing a blood shortage as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have previously had the virus, giving blood helps those in need develop antibodies to return to health.”