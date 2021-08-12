Local Briefs: Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

City presents July Beautification Award
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Scott and Laura Dowden, owners of the property located at 1805 North Alco Ave. recently received the city of Maryville’s Beautification Award for July from Maryville Mayor Benjamin Lipiec.
“The Dowdens have done an extensive amount of landscaping to the front and back of their property showing pride they have in their home,” according to a news release.
BJ Legion Auxiliary to host fundraiser
BURLINGTON JCT., Mo.— The Burlington Junction Legion Auxiliary will host a fundraiser featuring a taco bar and desserts from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at the Burlington Junction Legion Hall. The cost is $8 for adults. Kids age five and under are free.
PAWSatlapoola set for Aug. 16
MARYVILLE, Mo.— The Maryville Aquatic Center will open its doors to four-legged patrons from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16 for its annual PAWSatlapoola.
The event is for non-aggressive dogs. To participate, dogs must check in with a leash and have a city dog license or proof of up-to-date rabies vaccination. All handlers are restricted to the shallow end of the pool. Only dogs can enter the deep end. The cost is $5 per dog and $5 per person. Homemade treats, $5 nail trims and pet portraits will be available at the event.
Nodaway Valley Thunder kickoff party set for Aug. 21
SKIDMORE, Mo. — A Nodaway Valley Thunder Kick Off Party is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Skidmore Ball Field.
According to the West Nodaway school district, 2021-2022 Nodaway Valley Thunder fall sports athletes and coaches/sponsors will be introduced. A tailgate meal will be provided. “Everyone is welcome,” according to a social media post. “Come support your favorite athletes!”