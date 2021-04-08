Northwest Campus Dining offers curbside pickup
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University Campus Dining is now providing curbside pickup for customers seeking a meal at its Chick-fil-A, Mooyah, or Einstein Bros. Bagels locations.
According to a news release, any customer may place an order by downloading the free “Transact Mobile Ordering” app from the Apple and Google Play stores.
“We have some national brands on our campus that aren’t available in the Maryville community, so this is a way to provide some of the services we have to the local community,” said Spencer Martin, the director of Campus Dining. “By offering curbside pickup, we create some more flexibility in the dining program.”
After downloading the app, follow these steps:
- Select Northwest Missouri State University
- Log in with your Google email or Apple ID. “Register email” is for Northwest email addresses only.
- Enter a form of payment.
- Select your order with your choice of restaurant. Select “pickup” on the top right side and choose “delivery” for curbside or “pickup” for in-store pickup. Type your vehicle description in the provided box.
- After arriving at the selected destination, call the number on the curbside delivery stall, type in your stall number and your order will be brought to you.
In addition to curbside pickup, Campus Dining plans to introduce a loyalty program next fall that will feature contests and provide customers with opportunities to win prizes with loyalty points.
Page County Public Health to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics
CLARINDA, Iowa — Page County Public Health plans to host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics for anyone regardless of age.
According to a flyer for the events, those interested aren’t required to be a Page County resident to qualify.
One clinic is set for 10 a.m to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 at the Clarinda Lied Center, 1140 E. Main St. Clarinda, Iowa.
Another clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 at the Nishna Valley Christian Church, 415 N. Fremont St. in Shenandoah, Iowa.
Appointments are required and may be scheduled by calling 712-850-1509, 712-850-1211 or 712-542-5018.
More than 27% of Nodaway County has received first shot of vaccine
MARYVILLE, Mo. — As of Tuesday, more than 27 percent of all Nodaway County residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the state’s online COVID-19 dashboard, 6,046 Nodaway County residents have initiated a COVID-19 vaccine regimen — about 27.4 percent of county residents.
Of those, 4,065 have been fully vaccinated.
As of April 5, the most recent public data available at the time of publication, the health department has reported 2,291 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 376 probable cases, for a total of 2,667. Of those, 2,627 have been released from isolation. None are currently hospitalized, and 168 have been hospitalized overall. Twenty-three have died.