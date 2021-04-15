Deadline nears for community grants
PRINCETON, Mo., — The deadline to apply for a GRM Networks Community Improvement Grant is May 1. Grant amounts vary, with a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $1,500 awarded to successful applicants.
According to a news release, applications may be downloaded by visiting www.grm.net/about-us/grants.
Questions regarding grant applications should be directed to Amy Davison at 660-748-2110 or adavison@corp.grm.net. The cooperative’s board of directors will review applications and award grant amounts.
Since 1999, GRM Networks has awarded numerous grants to community organizations in its service area.
Healthier Living Class to be offered online
ROCK PORT, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension plans to offer a free online class offering strategies for daily management of any chronic condition with a focus on people in the workplace.
The program will be offered starting May 5 via Zoom and consists of 12, 1-hour classes that will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday and Fridays through June 11.
The classes are free and each participant will receive a workbook and relaxation CD.
Debbie Bennett, nutrition and health education specialist for MU Extension, will co-teach the classes in partnership with the Aging Best Area Agency on Aging based in Columbia, Missouri.
According to a news release, these classes are specifically designed to help people in the workplace and their caregivers. Topics to be covered include the following: making health food choices; incorporating relaxation and stress management; increasing physical activity and exercise safety; coping with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation; communicating effectively with family, employers and your health team; developing action plans to improve your work/life balance, health and well-being.
To register for the free course, call Maureen McKeage at 573-540-1100 or email her at mmckeage@agingbest.org. For more information contact Bennett at bennettdl@missouri.edu or by phone at 660-744-6231.