Hound Football Backers launch #FlyTheFlagFriday
MARYVILLE, Mo.— The Spoofhound Football Backers recently announced the launch of #FlyTheFlagFriday.
#FlyTheFlagFriday is a community flag program that will directly support the Maryville High School football team with monetary funds and school spirit.
“Seeing all those green flags flying on game days will be such a special thing for our players and for our community,” said Matt Webb, R-II head football coach. “It’s a great way to show support for Maryville and will be a nice way to bring us all together after a really tough year.”
Maryville residents and businesses can support the football team on #FlyTheFlagFridays with a one-time investment of $60. According to a news release, the cost includes a limited edition Spoofhound football flag and a flagpole, for those who need one.
The group encourages all community members to participate, especially those with businesses and homes on the way to the high school football stadium. The press release noted this includes those who live and work on the routes past Maryville Middle School and the South Munn high school entrance.
“When visitors drive into Maryville for a Friday night football game or a Saturday playoff game at the Hound Pound we want to line the streets with Spoofhound flags,” Webb said. “We want people to see and to recognize that we’re proud of our Spoofhounds, that we’re proud of their commitment, their hard work and their positive role in our community. We are calling each game day a #FlyTheFlagFriday.”
To register for the program, visit www.bit.ly/FlyTheFlagFriday. Checks can be sent to Maryville High School at 1503 South Munn Ave., care of Matt Webb. Money for #FlyTheFlagFriday can also be sent using PayPal at SpoofhoundFBBacker or spoofhoundFBbacker@gmail.com.
For more information or suggestions, contact Webb at 660-254-9466, webbm@maryviller2.com.
Nodaway County Clerk offers election information
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton is offering some Aug. 3 election information. For all registered voters who need to vote absentee due to absence or illness on election day, her office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 31.
Voters should bring proper identification such as a voter registration card, driver’s license or passport. Anyone who needs curbside assistance because of illness or disability may also request an absentee ballot and vote from a vehicle. For more information call, 660-582-2251.
According to a news release, Patton also notes that a public test of the automated tabulating equipment and the direct recording electronic equipment for the election will be held. The test is set for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, in the Nodaway County Administration Center.
Skidmore Punkin Show kicks off July 30
SKIDMORE, Mo. — Skidmore will host its annual Punkin Show Friday, July 30 through Sunday, Aug. 1. The Little Mr. & Miss Punkin Show will take place on Friday at 5:30 p.m., followed by the queen and junior queen contests at 6:30 p.m. The band 2 Miles Deep is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Friday night. On Saturday, the parade will begin at 11 a.m. The Knobtown Skiffle Band will perform later that day from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information about the event, visit the Skidmore Punkin Show Facebook page.