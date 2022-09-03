SEDALIA, Mo. — Jordann Doty, of Maryville, demonstrated “How to Make Paper Mache,” during this year’s Missouri State Fair.
According to a news release, she was selected to give her demonstration in the 4-H Building at the Missouri State Fair. Missouri 4-H members compete at county events in order to qualify for the State Fair 4-H building demonstrations. Doty is a member of the Northeast Blue Jays 4-H Club.
“Demonstrations are a great way of sharing what the youth as learned in 4-H projects focused on STEM and Agriculture, Healthy Living and Civic Engagement,” noted a news release. “Preparing for the demonstrations helps 4-H youth develop research, organizational and communication skills. Presenting a demonstration helps 4-H youth build poise, confidence and public speaking skills.”
For more information about the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Program, contact Dana Auffert at the Nodaway County Extension Center at 660-582-8101.