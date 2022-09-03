4-H at State Fair

Jordann Doty, Local 4-H member, demonstrates how to make paper mache during this year’s Missouri State Fair.

 SUBMITTED BY NODAWAY COUNTY 4-H

SEDALIA, Mo. — Jordann Doty, of Maryville, demonstrated “How to Make Paper Mache,” during this year’s Missouri State Fair.

According to a news release, she was selected to give her demonstration in the 4-H Building at the Missouri State Fair. Missouri 4-H members compete at county events in order to qualify for the State Fair 4-H building demonstrations. Doty is a member of the Northeast Blue Jays 4-H Club.

