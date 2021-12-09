MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Living Christmas Tree will once again return to the First Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 11 and 12.
Built in a three-to-four-day period in the church’s sanctuary, the 30-foot tree is strung with lights and constructed of wood and metal. The tree’s four different levels provide stands for a choir as they sing Christmas songs.
First performed in 2016, the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19. This year, the performance will include a choir directed by David Robertson. Songs will include “Joy,” “Come and See, Go and Tell,” “What Did You Say Was the Baby’s Name,” “Emmanuel,” “Born to Save,” “A Strange Way,” “It’s About the Cross,” and “We, Who Were Walking in Darkness.”
Lisa Watkins and Anna Hulsey will perform solos, and the audience will be invited to join the chorus as it sings the final song: “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah.”